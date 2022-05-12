Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities.
Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. The protesting youth should have patience and wait for some time to enable the government to complete the requisite formalities for issuing appointment letters, he said.
Taking a dig at the previous governments, the CM said: “What the previous governments had been doing in the last two months of their tenure is being done by our government in the initial two months.”
Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity. “On the contrary, the previous governments deliberately posted government employees to far-flung places just to harass them,” he said.
-
Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials.
-
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
-
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
-
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
-
Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with Suraj. The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP's Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3.
