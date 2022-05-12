Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities.

Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. The protesting youth should have patience and wait for some time to enable the government to complete the requisite formalities for issuing appointment letters, he said.

Taking a dig at the previous governments, the CM said: “What the previous governments had been doing in the last two months of their tenure is being done by our government in the initial two months.”

Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity. “On the contrary, the previous governments deliberately posted government employees to far-flung places just to harass them,” he said.