Punjab CM meets guv, urges him to approve 12 pending bills

Chandigarh : Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday and requested him to grant assent to 12 bills awaiting approval.

The chief minister, who called the governor at Raj Bhawan here, urged him to approve these bills, including the one passed for regularisation of contractual employees, at the earliest as the code of conduct for the assembly election was likely to kick in anytime. “Of the bills passed by us, 12 bills are still to be granted assent by the governor because of which our work has come to a standstill,” he told reporters after the meeting. He was accompanied chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and principal secretary to chief minister Hussan Lal.

Channi said he requested the governor to approve these pending bills quickly as he wanted to do these things quickly. “To which he (governor) said that he will look at the bills on Monday. We do not know when these bills will get the approval,” he added.

The bills pending with the governor for approval include the Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees’ Bill, Punjab Contract Farming (Repeal) Bill, Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Bill, Punjab Good and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, Punjab Official Language (Amendment) Bill, Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Bill, Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, Punjab One-Time Voluntary Disclosure and Settlement of Building Constructed in Violation of Building Bye-laws Bill, Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Bill, Punjab (Institution and Other Buildings) Tax (Repeal) Bill, Punjab Fruit Nurseries (Amendment) Bill and the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Second Amendment) Bill.

