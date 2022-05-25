Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
“The way chief minister Bhagwant Mann went on to announce the sacking indicates that he wanted to save his own skin,” said Warring while adding that Congress stand on corruption prevailing in the government had been vindicated by no less a person than the CM himself.
Warring said this was just the beginning and there are many more in the queue and hoped the CM does not stop at Singla but takes action against everyone.
“Your real test starts now,” he told the CM, adding: “You can’t get away by just making a symbolic case while letting others go scot-free as Singla was not the only suspect person in the pack; there are others as well”.
Diversionary tactics, says Akali Dal
Reacting to the sacking and arrest of the Punjab health minister Vijay Singla for corruption, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not to take away the focus from graft allegations against party chief Arvind Kejriwal by such “diversionary tactics”.
In a statement here, SAD spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the AAP was treating governance of Punjab as an event management exercise and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the charges of sale of party tickets for the assembly elections and Rajya Sabha nominations.
“Besides Kejriwal’s, the role of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha should also be probed in both these cases. Only a CBI inquiry can lay bare the truth, as the AAP has completely politicised the police force,” he alleged.
He said once a CBI probe is ordered, evidence from various quarters would be forthcoming. “Kejriwal had claimed that within 10 days of installation of the AAP government in Punjab, its chief minister had put an end to corruption. If this is so, how did this incident concerning the minister happen,” said Grewal.
AAP not able to handle Punjab: BJP
Hitting out at the AAP over graft charges against its Punjab minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Kejriwal-led party was unable to handle the state’s affairs.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while citing Kejriwal’s statement of ending corruption in Punjab within 20 days of the AAP coming to power, said the public is now asking them how the corruption restarted if it had ended it.
“It has been 68 days of the AAP government in Punjab. In these days one thing can be concluded that AAP is not able to handle Punjab. The people of Punjab and the country are saying that wherever this party go, it takes corruption with itself,” Bhatia said.
