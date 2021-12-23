Punjab CM seeks AAP’s apology for giving clean chit to Majithia

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for allegedly shirking its responsibility as the principal opposition and obstructing the drive against drug lords in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a poll rally at Doda village in Muktsar district, Channi said that instead of pressing the previous Congress government under Capt Amarinder Singh for strict action against the drug mafia backed by politicians, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had withdrawn his statements against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and tendered a written apology.

“But following directions from court, my government has now registered a criminal case against Majithia in a drug trade case. Kejriwal and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann should now apologise to Punjabis for giving a clean chit to Majithia,” said the CM.

Takes potshots at Capt

Channi also took potshots at Captain Amarinder on the same issue. “They (Captain and Majithia) played chacha-bhatija (uncle-nephew), as no action was initiated by Captain despite ample evidence. As now we have initiated proceedings against Majithia, Captain has again come out in the Akali leader’s support. But we are working objectively and the case will be taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM also lauded his deputy and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for initiating action against offenders in serious crimes. “Now we are determined to get justice in sacrilege cases too. The role of the Badal family will be exposed,” he said.

Memorial for farmers

During the rally, Channi said that the Punjab government is identifying 10-acre land to construct a memorial for farmers who died in the year-long protests against the contentious agriculture laws that were repealed by the Centre last month.

The CM also announced ₹5 crore for the overall development of Gidderbaha segment and to upgrade the government hospital at Doda, and laid foundation stones of a bus stand and PRTC sub-depot.

Meanwhile, in a major violation, the rally witnessed a large number of state roadways buses ferrying people from various villages to the venue. The event was organised by Gidderbaha legislator and transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}