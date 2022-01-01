Punjab CM threatens dharna against governor over delay in clearing Bill

In an unprecedented move, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday threatened to stage a sit-in against Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for not clearing the Bill for regularising the services of 36,000 contractual employees in the state.

Addressing a press conference on completing 100 days in office, chief minister Channi claimed that Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari had met the governor twice to get the file cleared but no action was taken.

Channi said that he had also met Purohit on the issue so that the services of the employees could be regularised, but in vain.

“The governor is holding the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. This is sheer politics. I will meet him again on Monday along with my cabinet colleagues and if he still does not clear the file, I’ll sit on dharna,” the chief minister said.

The Punjab cabinet had decided to regularise the services of the 36,000 employees working on contract in November.

After passing it, the government sent The Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees Bill to the governor for his assent in the first week of December.

Free travel for college, university students

The chief minister also announced free travel for students of colleges and universities from Saturday and declared that they can avail the facility by showing the identity cards issued by their educational institutions.

“The students can make the bus pass before March 31. By that time, they can avail this service using their identity cards,” Channi announced.

He said 25,000 flats will be built and handed over to the economically weaker sections at nominal rates.

“Whatever we have done in 100 days is more than what the previous dispensation (led by Capt Amarinder Singh) did in four-and-a-half years,” he added.

