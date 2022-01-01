Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM threatens dharna against governor over delay in clearing Bill
chandigarh news

Punjab CM threatens dharna against governor over delay in clearing Bill

Charanjit Singh Channi alleges governor Banwarilal Purohit sitting on Bill to regularise the services of 36,000 contractual employees under pressure from BJP-led Centre
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRavinder Vasudeva

In an unprecedented move, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday threatened to stage a sit-in against Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for not clearing the Bill for regularising the services of 36,000 contractual employees in the state.

Addressing a press conference on completing 100 days in office, chief minister Channi claimed that Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari had met the governor twice to get the file cleared but no action was taken.

Channi said that he had also met Purohit on the issue so that the services of the employees could be regularised, but in vain.

“The governor is holding the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. This is sheer politics. I will meet him again on Monday along with my cabinet colleagues and if he still does not clear the file, I’ll sit on dharna,” the chief minister said.

The Punjab cabinet had decided to regularise the services of the 36,000 employees working on contract in November.

After passing it, the government sent The Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees Bill to the governor for his assent in the first week of December.

Free travel for college, university students

The chief minister also announced free travel for students of colleges and universities from Saturday and declared that they can avail the facility by showing the identity cards issued by their educational institutions.

“The students can make the bus pass before March 31. By that time, they can avail this service using their identity cards,” Channi announced.

He said 25,000 flats will be built and handed over to the economically weaker sections at nominal rates.

“Whatever we have done in 100 days is more than what the previous dispensation (led by Capt Amarinder Singh) did in four-and-a-half years,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out