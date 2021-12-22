Punjab CM promises to resolve nurses’ issues

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday assured striking nurses of early resolution of their demands. Channi gave the assurance to a delegation of Punjab and UT Nursing Joint Action Committee that met him at his official residence.

He also appealed to them to shun the path of agitation, and directed senior officers of health and medical education departments to get these issues thoroughly examined and resolved to the nurses’ satisfaction within 10 days, according to an official release.

Panel to identify new voters in Punjab

Punjab chief electoral officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to identify new voters in the state. The CEO was chairing a meeting of various departments, including health, education and birth and death departments, at his office here. The three-member committee headed by SVEEP coordinator Dr Navneet Walia has superintendent Rakesh Khanna and data administrator Charanjit Singh as members.

Guv reviews govt schemes at Hoshiarpur

Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday reviewed implementation of various government schemes and ongoing vaccination drive in Hoshiarpur district. He held a meeting with administrative officials and took stock of benefits being disbursed to beneficiaries. Deputy commissioner Apneet Riyait informed the governor that the health department was working diligently to administer 100% vaccine jabs to people in the district.

Two gangsters held in Kapurthala

Two members of the Badonga Gang, whose kingpin had murdered a BSP worker in broad daylight in Phillaur in September 2019, were arrested in Kapurthala on Tuesday. The two have been identified as Jasvir Singh of Kapurthala and Pardeep Singh of SBS Nagar, who were wanted in multiple criminal cases. Police also recovered two pistols and nine cartridges from their possession.