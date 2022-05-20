Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them.

Dhaliwal said that Punjab is committed to diversify agriculture, for which a massive campaign will be launched across the state to promote allied occupations of agriculture, dairy farming, fisheries and animal husbandry in a big way to make the state a leader in this field.

The minister also appealed to the youth to opt for these allied farming practices and said that the government will extend maximum help to those who are willing to adopt them.

Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed. It also demanded a stringent law to crack down on adulterated milk trade by existing dairy farmers.

Dhaliwal said that half of the villages in the state are not connected to Verka and their main aim is to further strengthen the cooperative movement.

He added that it has only been two months since the government was formed, so all dairy farmers should cooperate with them and all their legitimate demands will be addressed.

During a meeting with the fish farmers, the minister said that in order to reduce the cost of electricity for fish and shrimp farming, a proposal should be prepared and submitted for providing subsidised installation of solar pumps.