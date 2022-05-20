Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them.
Dhaliwal said that Punjab is committed to diversify agriculture, for which a massive campaign will be launched across the state to promote allied occupations of agriculture, dairy farming, fisheries and animal husbandry in a big way to make the state a leader in this field.
The minister also appealed to the youth to opt for these allied farming practices and said that the government will extend maximum help to those who are willing to adopt them.
Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed. It also demanded a stringent law to crack down on adulterated milk trade by existing dairy farmers.
Dhaliwal said that half of the villages in the state are not connected to Verka and their main aim is to further strengthen the cooperative movement.
He added that it has only been two months since the government was formed, so all dairy farmers should cooperate with them and all their legitimate demands will be addressed.
During a meeting with the fish farmers, the minister said that in order to reduce the cost of electricity for fish and shrimp farming, a proposal should be prepared and submitted for providing subsidised installation of solar pumps.
Ambala: 119-yr-old Khalsa school building is a thoughtful blend of modern, historic architecture
Waiting to be revived for years, the Khalsa High School finally had its tryst with destiny this summer. Standing tall for 119 years on court road in Ambala city, the school is back after remaining closed for six years. Khalsa Main Doaba Diwan is serving as its parental body for the school with 11 members of the executive body and 110 general members under Paramjit Singh as president.
Tobacco violations: 100 challans issued, ₹18k collected in fines in last 10 days in Mohali
The district health department carried out surprise checks at 220 shops, kiosks and street vendors selling tobacco products in the last 10 days and issued 100 challans and collected ₹18,000 in fines under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and anti-tobacco wing nodal officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on Wednesday. Eight people found smoking in public were also fined. Violations under COTPA: Smoking in public places.
This should start with one of his paheliyan, or riddles. In Sufism, a death anniversary is celebrated, not mourned, and the celebrations began last night in central Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Khusro's grave lies. Khusro isn't only celebrated for his verses. Devoted to a Sufi who was disdainful of emperors, Khusro himself made his living by serving in their courts. Khusro also compiled a Hindi-Persian dictionary and composed several wordplay riddles.
Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits
Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates. Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050.
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
