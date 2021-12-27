Punjab computer teachers’ delegation meets CM Channi’s brother

A state-level delegation of the Computer Teachers’ Union, led by state president Gurwinder Singh, met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh, at his residence in Kharar on Sunday regarding their long-pending demands.

The delegation included a state committee from across Punjab and district presidents from all the districts. Manohar Singh assured the delegation that their demands were justified and a solution in this regard will be sought from the Punjab CM at the earliest.

The government is not fulfilling our demands, even after repeated requests. Despite the recruitment of 375 teachers, they are not getting confirmation. The government is making false promises like former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the computer teachers said.