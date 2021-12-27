Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab computer teachers’ delegation meets CM Channi’s brother
chandigarh news

Punjab computer teachers’ delegation meets CM Channi’s brother

A state-level delegation of the Computer Teachers’ Union, led by state president Gurwinder Singh, met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh, at his residence in Kharar on Sunday regarding their long-pending demands
Punjab CM’s brother Dr Manohar Singh assured the delegation of computer teachers that their demands were justified and a solution in this regard will be sought from the Punjab CM at the earliest.
Punjab CM’s brother Dr Manohar Singh assured the delegation of computer teachers that their demands were justified and a solution in this regard will be sought from the Punjab CM at the earliest.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A state-level delegation of the Computer Teachers’ Union, led by state president Gurwinder Singh, met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh, at his residence in Kharar on Sunday regarding their long-pending demands.

The delegation included a state committee from across Punjab and district presidents from all the districts. Manohar Singh assured the delegation that their demands were justified and a solution in this regard will be sought from the Punjab CM at the earliest.

The government is not fulfilling our demands, even after repeated requests. Despite the recruitment of 375 teachers, they are not getting confirmation. The government is making false promises like former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the computer teachers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out