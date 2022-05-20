Punjab Congress backs Sidhu after SC's 1-year jail order in 1988 road rage case

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday came out in support of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one year in jail in a 1988 road rage case.

Warring, who succeeded Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, said he stands by the senior colleague and his family. “With due respect for the verdict of the Supreme Court, I stand by my senior colleague @sherryontopp Ji and his family at this difficult hour,” he tweeted.

Bajwa also said the Punjab Congress will stand firmly behind Sidhu and his family. “The INC bows before the verdict of the Supreme Court. Furthermore, the Punjab Congress and I will stand firmly behind @sherryontopp and his family in this difficult time,” he posted on Twitter.

The apex court on Thursday awarded one year’s rigorous imprisonment to Sidhu in the 34-year-old case.

