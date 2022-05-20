Punjab Congress backs Sidhu after SC's 1-year jail order in 1988 road rage case
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday came out in support of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one year in jail in a 1988 road rage case.
Warring, who succeeded Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, said he stands by the senior colleague and his family. “With due respect for the verdict of the Supreme Court, I stand by my senior colleague @sherryontopp Ji and his family at this difficult hour,” he tweeted.
Bajwa also said the Punjab Congress will stand firmly behind Sidhu and his family. “The INC bows before the verdict of the Supreme Court. Furthermore, the Punjab Congress and I will stand firmly behind @sherryontopp and his family in this difficult time,” he posted on Twitter.
The apex court on Thursday awarded one year’s rigorous imprisonment to Sidhu in the 34-year-old case.
CM Bommai scraps BDA's controversial water body conversion notice after outrage
The Bengaluru Development Authority came under fire on social media when it put out a notice looking to categorise a 'water body' as residential property as there was a cartographical error in its 2015 plan. Considering the outrage it sparked by the citizens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio himself, on Friday decided to scrap the notice. Many angry netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissent.
Karnataka govt to constitute 8 task forces to monitor development in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities. The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee's joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a 'Shivling' was ostensibly found.
Calcutta HC orders Bengal admn to clear DA of govt employees within 3 months
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Mamata Banerjee administration to clear the pending dearness allowance (DA) of West Bengal government employees within three months. According to estimates shared by state government employees associations, there are around one million government employees and pensioners who could benefit from the move. The high court order triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
