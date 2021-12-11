Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress infighting: Sidhu backs Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Cheema in battle with Rana Gurjit
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress infighting: Sidhu backs Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Cheema in battle with Rana Gurjit

Baba Bakala Congress MLA stays away from the rally organised by his rival ticket aspirant in his constituency
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a rally at Baba Bakala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
BySurjit Singh

Amritsar: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced support for Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in his ongoing feud with neighbouring MLA and state technical education and employment generation minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

The tussle between the minister and the MLA began when Rana Gurjit’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh began canvassing in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency to stake claim for the Congress ticket. He claims that Cheema is unpopular and there has been corruption in the constituency.

Before concluding his speech at the rally organised by Youth Congress leader Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi, the son of former three-time Congress MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, at Rayya in Baba Bakala constituency, Sidhu asked Cheema to come on stage. Then he said, “Many have tried to root out Navtej. I will not let that happen.”

Cheema was among the six Congress MLAs who wrote to Sidhu against the induction of Rana Gurjit in the state cabinet in September.

RELATED STORIES

Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur stayed away from the rally organised by his rival Chajjalwaddi. Bhalaipur had recently supported then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the bitter tussle with Sidhu.

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, whose village also falls in this constituency, also extended support to Chajjalwaddi. Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP