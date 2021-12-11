Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress infighting: Sidhu backs Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Cheema in battle with Rana Gurjit
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress infighting: Sidhu backs Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Cheema in battle with Rana Gurjit

Baba Bakala Congress MLA stays away from the rally organised by his rival ticket aspirant in his constituency
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a rally at Baba Bakala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a rally at Baba Bakala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Copy Link
BySurjit Singh

Amritsar: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced support for Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in his ongoing feud with neighbouring MLA and state technical education and employment generation minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

The tussle between the minister and the MLA began when Rana Gurjit’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh began canvassing in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency to stake claim for the Congress ticket. He claims that Cheema is unpopular and there has been corruption in the constituency.

Before concluding his speech at the rally organised by Youth Congress leader Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi, the son of former three-time Congress MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, at Rayya in Baba Bakala constituency, Sidhu asked Cheema to come on stage. Then he said, “Many have tried to root out Navtej. I will not let that happen.”

Cheema was among the six Congress MLAs who wrote to Sidhu against the induction of Rana Gurjit in the state cabinet in September.

Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur stayed away from the rally organised by his rival Chajjalwaddi. Bhalaipur had recently supported then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the bitter tussle with Sidhu.

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, whose village also falls in this constituency, also extended support to Chajjalwaddi. Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out