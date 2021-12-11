Punjab Congress infighting: Sidhu backs Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Cheema in battle with Rana Gurjit

Amritsar: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced support for Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in his ongoing feud with neighbouring MLA and state technical education and employment generation minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

The tussle between the minister and the MLA began when Rana Gurjit’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh began canvassing in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency to stake claim for the Congress ticket. He claims that Cheema is unpopular and there has been corruption in the constituency.

Before concluding his speech at the rally organised by Youth Congress leader Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi, the son of former three-time Congress MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, at Rayya in Baba Bakala constituency, Sidhu asked Cheema to come on stage. Then he said, “Many have tried to root out Navtej. I will not let that happen.”

Cheema was among the six Congress MLAs who wrote to Sidhu against the induction of Rana Gurjit in the state cabinet in September.

Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur stayed away from the rally organised by his rival Chajjalwaddi. Bhalaipur had recently supported then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the bitter tussle with Sidhu.

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, whose village also falls in this constituency, also extended support to Chajjalwaddi. Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa were also present.