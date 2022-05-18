Punjab Congress leaders meet DGP, allege ‘fake FIRs’ against party workers

A delegation of the Punjab Congress on Wednesday met director general of police VK Bhawra to protest against the alleged misuse of police to register “fake FIRs” against party workers and express concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The delegation led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took up the cases registered against Congress workers in Patti, Dharamkot, Mandhot and Pathankot, while alleging political vendetta by the state government.

“In the last two months, Punjab has seen alarming deterioration in the law and order situation. Murders, loot and robbery have become the order of the day. The recent incident of rocket attack on the intelligence headquarters has further created insecurities and fear among the people,” the delegation said.

The Congress leaders told the DGP that the general perception among people across Punjab is that the government in general and the police in particular have not set their priorities right.

“The police instead of being used for maintaining law and order are being used for political vendetta against the political opponents,” it alleged, claiming that several Congress workers and leaders have been falsely booked on fictitious grounds just because they tried to expose wrongdoings.

“We stand with our workers and won’t allow any injustice to happen with them,” Warring shared on Twitter after meeting the state police chief.

Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu alleged that the Congress workers are being targeted by the ruling party and police cases being registered against them. The delegation also urged the DGP to pass strict instructions to the station house officers (SHOs) to desist from registering false FIRs.

The delegation also included PPCC general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Congress legislature party deputy leader Raj Kumar, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon and some former legislators.