Punjab Congress leaders meet DGP, allege ‘fake FIRs’ against party workers
A delegation of the Punjab Congress on Wednesday met director general of police VK Bhawra to protest against the alleged misuse of police to register “fake FIRs” against party workers and express concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
The delegation led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took up the cases registered against Congress workers in Patti, Dharamkot, Mandhot and Pathankot, while alleging political vendetta by the state government.
“In the last two months, Punjab has seen alarming deterioration in the law and order situation. Murders, loot and robbery have become the order of the day. The recent incident of rocket attack on the intelligence headquarters has further created insecurities and fear among the people,” the delegation said.
The Congress leaders told the DGP that the general perception among people across Punjab is that the government in general and the police in particular have not set their priorities right.
“The police instead of being used for maintaining law and order are being used for political vendetta against the political opponents,” it alleged, claiming that several Congress workers and leaders have been falsely booked on fictitious grounds just because they tried to expose wrongdoings.
“We stand with our workers and won’t allow any injustice to happen with them,” Warring shared on Twitter after meeting the state police chief.
Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu alleged that the Congress workers are being targeted by the ruling party and police cases being registered against them. The delegation also urged the DGP to pass strict instructions to the station house officers (SHOs) to desist from registering false FIRs.
The delegation also included PPCC general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Congress legislature party deputy leader Raj Kumar, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon and some former legislators.
Couple moves HC after frozen embryo caught in legal tangle
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Hinduja Hospital to reply to a petition filed by a Ghatkopar-based couple, seeking to complete their surrogacy procedure, which they had started before the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act and the Surrogacy Act came into effect. The couple moved the HC seeking urgent directions to the hospital to transfer their cryopreserved embryos to a fertility centre at Thane or any other ART clinics in Mumbai.
AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship. The board members also discussed Mathura's Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh's aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state's five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release. The Niti Ayog had identified UP's eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.
Eight-hour shift starts for all constabulary
Mumbai After reducing the working hours of women police personnel from 12 to eight in September, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey decided to implement the eight-hour duty format for all members of the constabulary from Tuesday. The constabulary includes police constables, police naik, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. The police administration has excluded 30 days every calendar year from the eight-hour work schedule when the city requires 24-hour police presence for maintaining law and order.
BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary
After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.
