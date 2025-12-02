Punjab: Congress MP’s kin surrender before Malout court in double murder case

Ravinder Singh, brother-in-law of the former deputy chief minister and Congress MP from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Randhawa, surrendered in Malout subdivisional court in Muktsar district on Monday evening in a double-murder case. Police officials said that Ravinder’s anticipatory bail was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 14 and he was directed to surrender before the court in Muktsar district. (HT File)

A senior police official privy to the development confirmed that the court sent the accused to police remand for four days.

Ravinder and his father, Nachattarpal Singh, former Muktsar district Congress president, were among six persons named for the murder of Vinay Partap Brar (55) and his Surya Partap Brar (22) at Muktsar’s Abul Khurana village on April 19 this year.

“Following directions of the HC, Nachattarpal has already joined the investigation,” said an investigator.

Based on the first information report (FIR) lodged by the deceased Vinay Pratap’s daughter, Shazia, Davinder Singh alias Rana, was charged with fatally attacking the duo victims.

Rana had surrendered before the court on April 21.

According to the complaint, Shazia’s father and brother had a dispute with the accused over the ownership of 20 acres of farmland, which was reportedly pending in a civil court.

The deceased had come from Chandigarh to Abul Khurana for harvesting wheat when the fatal clash occurred.