Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress nominees to accompany Rahul at Golden Temple on Jan 27
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress nominees to accompany Rahul at Golden Temple on Jan 27

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shares Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary; to visit Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal before heading for Jalandhar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during an earlier visit. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:23 PM IST
BySurjit Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by all 117 party candidates of the Punjab assembly elections when he pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday morning.

Also read: Punjab elections: Rahul to address virtual rally from Jalandhar on Jan 27

According to the itinerary shared by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu over his social media handles, Rahul will reach the holy city by air from New Delhi at 9am. He will first go to Golden Temple and spend around 45 minutes there. Besides paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, he will partake of langar (community kitchen) as well. Then, he will go to Durgiana Temple and visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath.

He will leave for Jalandhar at 12.15 pm by road and address the Punjab Fateh virtual rally at White Diamond in Mithapur village of Jalandhar district at 3.3 pm. At 5.25pm, he will fly to Delhi from the nearby Adampur airport.

RELATED STORIES

As the process of filing nominations began in Punjab on Tuesday, campaigns by all political parties intensified even as the Election Commission imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP