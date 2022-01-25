Punjab Congress nominees to accompany Rahul at Golden Temple on Jan 27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by all 117 party candidates of the Punjab assembly elections when he pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday morning.

According to the itinerary shared by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu over his social media handles, Rahul will reach the holy city by air from New Delhi at 9am. He will first go to Golden Temple and spend around 45 minutes there. Besides paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, he will partake of langar (community kitchen) as well. Then, he will go to Durgiana Temple and visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath.

He will leave for Jalandhar at 12.15 pm by road and address the Punjab Fateh virtual rally at White Diamond in Mithapur village of Jalandhar district at 3.3 pm. At 5.25pm, he will fly to Delhi from the nearby Adampur airport.

As the process of filing nominations began in Punjab on Tuesday, campaigns by all political parties intensified even as the Election Commission imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

