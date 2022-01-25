Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress nominees to accompany Rahul at Golden Temple on Jan 27
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress nominees to accompany Rahul at Golden Temple on Jan 27

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shares Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary; to visit Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal before heading for Jalandhar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during an earlier visit. (HT file photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during an earlier visit. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:23 PM IST
Copy Link
BySurjit Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by all 117 party candidates of the Punjab assembly elections when he pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday morning.

Also read: Punjab elections: Rahul to address virtual rally from Jalandhar on Jan 27

According to the itinerary shared by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu over his social media handles, Rahul will reach the holy city by air from New Delhi at 9am. He will first go to Golden Temple and spend around 45 minutes there. Besides paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, he will partake of langar (community kitchen) as well. Then, he will go to Durgiana Temple and visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath.

He will leave for Jalandhar at 12.15 pm by road and address the Punjab Fateh virtual rally at White Diamond in Mithapur village of Jalandhar district at 3.3 pm. At 5.25pm, he will fly to Delhi from the nearby Adampur airport.

As the process of filing nominations began in Punjab on Tuesday, campaigns by all political parties intensified even as the Election Commission imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out