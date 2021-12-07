Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress spokesperson Baliawal quits party, slams Sidhu
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress spokesperson Baliawal quits party, slams Sidhu

Baliawal hits out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, says very hard to defend his “anti-party” and “anti-government” remarks
Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who was Punjab Congress spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Accusing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of “anti-party” and “anti-government” activities, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, state unit spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, resigned from the party on Monday.

In the resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Baliawal stated that the Congress could have again formed the government in Punjab in 2022 under the leadership of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, but she chose Sidhu.

“Now Sdhu is putting a blot on the image of the government by uploading tweets against the state government. It has become very hard to defend his anti-party and anti-government remarks and his ties with Pakistan,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP