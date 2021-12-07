Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress spokesperson Baliawal quits party, slams Sidhu
Punjab Congress spokesperson Baliawal quits party, slams Sidhu

Baliawal hits out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, says very hard to defend his “anti-party” and “anti-government” remarks
Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who was Punjab Congress spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who was Punjab Congress spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Accusing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of “anti-party” and “anti-government” activities, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, state unit spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, resigned from the party on Monday.

In the resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Baliawal stated that the Congress could have again formed the government in Punjab in 2022 under the leadership of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, but she chose Sidhu.

“Now Sdhu is putting a blot on the image of the government by uploading tweets against the state government. It has become very hard to defend his anti-party and anti-government remarks and his ties with Pakistan,” he said.

