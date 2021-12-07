Punjab Congress spokesperson Baliawal quits party, slams Sidhu

Accusing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of “anti-party” and “anti-government” activities, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, state unit spokesperson and kisan wing in-charge for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, resigned from the party on Monday.

In the resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Baliawal stated that the Congress could have again formed the government in Punjab in 2022 under the leadership of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, but she chose Sidhu.

“Now Sdhu is putting a blot on the image of the government by uploading tweets against the state government. It has become very hard to defend his anti-party and anti-government remarks and his ties with Pakistan,” he said.