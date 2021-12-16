Punjab constable recruitment: Heights of rejected candidates to be remeasured

Following directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court on the plea of 159 aspiring constables who were rejected on the basis of their height in 2016, the police department will once again conduct their test on December 17.

The police had in 2016 invited applications against 4,915 vacancies in district police and 2,501 in the Punjab Armed Police cadre. Some of the candidates were rejected during the process over height. Alleging discrepancies, some of the rejected aspirants had moved court. The HC, disposing of the petitions, ordered the police department to remeasure the height of the candidates.

Following the court orders, the director general of police has ordered the recruitment panel to remeasure the height of the candidates.

The petitioners stated that the recruitment process was biased, as the department had rejected many of the candidates on the basis of height, despite them meeting the minimum requirement. The candidates added that they had got their height measured from government institutions and submitted the documents in the court.

The petitioners have been to report at the central recruitment board, meant for constables of district and armed police, at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex in Jalandhar at 3pm.

They have been asked to carry their identification card issued by the police department during recruitment held in 2016, proof of being a petitioner, four passport-sized pictures and an affidavit.

The ongoing recruitment process of Punjab Police has also invited controversy over the unusual names included in the merit list. The names were quite unusual and made the aspirants, who were not selected for the second phase, suspect the whole process.

The aspirants sought merit list with full details including- father’s name, address and marks obtained in the test and had staged protests in various districts of Punjab.