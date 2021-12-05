Punjab continues to fare badly on Covid testing count

Even as the central government recently asked Punjab to ramp up its daily Covid-19 testing amid fresh concerns over the Omicron, a new virus variant, the state health department continues to perform poorly on the front.

On Friday and Saturday, the state’s daily testing remained at nearly 30,000.

On November 29, even Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also hold the health portfolio, had directed the department to conduct at least 40,000 daily tests following the reports of the new variant and a possible third wave in the state. After the Centre had flagged low testing in the state, the health authorities had directed the district health officials to conduct at least 50,000 tests a day.

But the state did not achieve the given target on even a single day in the past one week. Before Friday, the state was conducting an average 22,000 tests a day. State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar was not available for comments.

46 fresh cases, one fatality

The state recorded 46 fresh Covid cases and a death from the virus in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for the day was 0.15%. With this, the state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 60,3410, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 359.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 12 were detected in Ferozepur, 9 in Jalandhar and 7 in Hoshiarpur.

With 43 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586496, the bulletin said. So far, 16, 608 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

A total of 16250379 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state out of which 30886 were tested on Saturday. As many as 1,09,897 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.