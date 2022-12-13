Punjab crime: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in four-day custody of Muktsar police

A district court in Muktsar on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days in police custody for interrogation in connection with an extortion case reported in March last year.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said: “A local court granted Bishnoi’s custody to the Muktsar police till December 16. He will be questioned in Kharar, where he has been kept under tight vigil.”

Bishnoi was brought to Muktsar district court complex amid tight security on Tuesday morning. The compound was sealed and entry to the court restricted.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on March 22, 2021, the complainant, a hotelier from Muktsar, stated that he had received three phone calls from callers who identified themselves as Bishnoi’s aides, demanding ₹30 lakh.

The callers threatened the hotelier and his family with dire consequences if the money was not paid to the Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi is the mastermind of the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa district on May 29.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Bishnoi from Bathinda jail on November 24 for his role in terror cases through targeted killings. The NIA had secured Bishnoi’s 10-day custody from a Delhi court.