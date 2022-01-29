Punjab: Daily Covid count slides to 3,096; 25 more succumb

The single-day Covid-19 infection count declined for the third consecutive day in Punjab, as a total of 3,096 people tested positive on Friday, against 4,189 cases on Thursday. The fatality count also dropped from 45 to 25 on Friday.

The state also witnessed a dip in the daily positivity rate, as it dropped to 7.68%, with 3,096 out of the 40,303 samples turning out to be positive.

SAS Nagar continued to be the worst-affected district which 693 cases, followed by 467 in Ludhiana, 234 in Jalandhar, 209 in Amritsar, 154 in Bathinda, 140 in Hoshiarpur and 138 in Patiala.

The maximum seven deaths were registered in Ludhiana, whereas four people succumbed in Jalandhar. Two deaths each were registered in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Sangrur while one each was reported from Ropar and Mansa.

With 6,880 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,84,944. A total of 7,35,139 persons have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,159 have died. There are 33,036 active cases. Meanwhile, 3,28,374 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday.

