Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Daily Covid count slides to 3,096; 25 more succumb
chandigarh news

Punjab: Daily Covid count slides to 3,096; 25 more succumb

The single-day Covid infection count declined for the third consecutive day in Punjab, and fatality count also dropped from 45 to 25
Punjab also witnessed a dip in the daily positivity rate, as it dropped to 7.68% on Friday.
Punjab also witnessed a dip in the daily positivity rate, as it dropped to 7.68% on Friday.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The single-day Covid-19 infection count declined for the third consecutive day in Punjab, as a total of 3,096 people tested positive on Friday, against 4,189 cases on Thursday. The fatality count also dropped from 45 to 25 on Friday.

The state also witnessed a dip in the daily positivity rate, as it dropped to 7.68%, with 3,096 out of the 40,303 samples turning out to be positive.

SAS Nagar continued to be the worst-affected district which 693 cases, followed by 467 in Ludhiana, 234 in Jalandhar, 209 in Amritsar, 154 in Bathinda, 140 in Hoshiarpur and 138 in Patiala.

The maximum seven deaths were registered in Ludhiana, whereas four people succumbed in Jalandhar. Two deaths each were registered in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Sangrur while one each was reported from Ropar and Mansa.

With 6,880 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,84,944. A total of 7,35,139 persons have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,159 have died. There are 33,036 active cases. Meanwhile, 3,28,374 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out