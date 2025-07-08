Punjab: Decomposed body of kabaddi player found in Shahkot police station

Mystery shrouds the death of a 26-year-old kabaddi player after his decomposed body was recovered from the Shahkot police station complex in Jalandhar district. The body of Gurbhej Singh, 26, a kabaddi player and gym enthusiast, was recovered in a decomposed condition from the Shahkot police station complex in Jalandhar district on Sunday, two days after he went missing. (File photo)

The body of the player, Gurbhej Singh, who had been missing since July 4, was recovered on Sunday evening but the matter came to light only on Tuesday when a local resident posted it on social media.

Shahkot deputy superintendent of police Onkar Singh Brar said Gurbhej’s body was recovered from a room on the first floor of the police station complex. “The room had been lying abandoned and was hardly used by police personnel,” Brar said.

The DSP said the body was discovered when a foul smell started emanating from the room. “The investigation is on. Viscera samples have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the death. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday,” he said.

Brar said that Gurbhej, who was a local-level kabaddi player and gym enthusiast, was employed privately as a Class IV employee to clean and maintain the police station. “Preliminary investigation shows Gurbhej died after being stung by a poisonous reptile. He must have gone upstairs to clean the room,” he said.

Gurbhej’s family lodged a missing complaint little knowing that he was lying dead at the police station itself.

The DSP claimed that the body was recovered in the presence of Gurbhej’s family and handed over to them for the last rites after the post-mortem.

He denied accusations that the body was hurriedly sent for the post-mortem at the civil hospital in Shahkot and that the family was forced to conduct the last rites in a hushed manner on Monday.