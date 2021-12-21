Punjab deputy CM writes to Shah, pushes for life term in sacrilege cases

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah for pushing the state’s case for Presidential assent to two Bills that proposed life sentence for sacrilege of religious texts.

Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, said the existing provisions under Sections 295 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which provide for punishment of up to three years, are inadequate to deal with sacrilege cases.

The Punjab assembly on March 21, 2016, passed the IPC (Punjab Amendment) Bill to insert Section 295A, which proposed life imprisonment for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, and amend Section 295 to enhance punishment from two years to 10 years for injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

The two bills got the governor’s assent on April 28, 2016, and were sent for the Presidential assent as they involved amendment to Central Acts. However, the Union home ministry sent back the Bills on March 16, 2017, saying that the exclusion of other religious texts would violate the principle of secularism and the sentence of life imprisonment was “excessive in law”.

After the Congress took over the state’s reins from the Shiromani Akali Dal, the then advocate general, Atul Nanda, on May 12, 2017, advised that the Capt Amarinder Singh government may move a proposal for amendment of Section 295 with an increase in the term of imprisonment from two to 10 years, which had already been accepted by the Government of India.

“The proposed Section 295AA may be dropped given that a sacred book such as the Guru Granth Sahib already stands covered under Section 295, or alternatively an amendment may be proposed for all/any religious books which would then be in consonance with the principles of secularism and would not be in violation with Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” he opined.

In 2018, the Bills were passed in the Vidhan Sabha, with provision of punishment up to life imprisonment for causing injury, damage or sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagwat Gita , Quran and Bible with the intention to hurt religious feelings. These bills got the governor’s assent on October 12, 2018, but are pending for the President’s assent.

“For Punjab being a border state, it is extremely necessary to maintain communal harmony here. For this, deterrent punishment is a must for those (who) disturb communal harmony by indulging in sacrilege. I request that the Presidential assent for the said Bills may kindly be obtained and conveyed to the state at the earliest possible,” Randhawa wrote to Shah on Monday.

