Punjab deputy speaker Ajaib Bhatti’s wife files papers from Bhadaur seat against CM Channi

Punjab deputy speaker and Congress MLA from Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti’s wife Manjit Kaur on Tuesday filed nomination papers from the Bhadaur constituency against Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Malout MLA was denied ticket by the party this time.

Also, Youth Congress leader Daman Thind Bajwa Sunam filed papers from Sunam. Bajwa was annoyed after the party denied her ticket and fielded Jaswinder Singh Dhiman, nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman.

Daman said, “I was offered some other position in the party. It could have been done earlier. But people are attached with me and asked me to contest independently. The Dhiman family made wrong statements against me. I will contest to win the elections.”

In Bhadaur, driver’s son is Channi’s challenger

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Labh Singh Ugoke (35), son of driver father and sweeper mother, is chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s main challenger from the Bhadaur assembly constituency.

During his door-to-door campaign in villages, Ugoke is quoting the victory of Baba Arjun Singh, a CPI candidate who became the first Bhadaur MLA in the erstwhile Patiala and East Punjab States Union Legislative Assembly in 1952, against Nirpal Singh, a royal scion.

“The revolutionary people of Bhadaur will create history once again by defeating a CM. This constituency has the history of defeating kings. In 1951, Raja Nirpal Singh spent ₹1 lakh on his election campaign and used cars during the campaign. On the other hand, Baba Arjun Singh campaigned on bull carts,” he says.

The people of this area has always liked humble people whom they can meet easily, said Ugoke, a class 12 pass-out who ran a mobile repair shop in the village before joining the AAP 2013.