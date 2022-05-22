Punjab DGP Bhawra reviews security arrangements ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials of the Amritsar border range and reviewed security arrangements ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, cautioning them to avert any attempt aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.

The DGP also directed the officials to intensify actions against terrorism, gangsters and drug menace in the border area.

ADGP law & order Arpit Shukla, commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh, inspector general Border Range Mohinsh Chawl, IG (Intelligence) Jatinder Aulakh, and senior superintendent of police (SSPs) of Amritsar-rural, Pathankot, Batala and Gurdaspur were among other senior police officials who attended the meeting.

According to a press release issued by Amritsar police commissionerate, the DGP asked the officials of the border areas to maintain public order and “no one should be allowed to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.”

A police official, who was part of the meeting, said, “the main agenda of the meeting was to review the security measures for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Deployment of troops and installation of special nakas ahead of the anniversary was discussed in detail.”

“The DGP also focused on curbing the menace of drugs, besides taking special measures to stop cross border smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs. Countering the threat of drones being used by Pakistani smugglers for the smuggling of contrabands was also discussed in detail in the meeting,” he said.

DGP Bhawra also cautioned people of the state to remain alert and immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, in public places, trains, buses or restaurants etc.

“People can inform the Police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers,” he added.

The DGP’s meeting comes a day after the special task force of Punjab police arrested four persons, including the supplier of the improvised explosive device used in the Ludhiana court blast, for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives, arms and ammunition through drones.

Operation Bluestar was conducted by the army in 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex.