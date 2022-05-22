Punjab DGP Bhawra reviews security arrangements ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials of the Amritsar border range and reviewed security arrangements ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, cautioning them to avert any attempt aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.
The DGP also directed the officials to intensify actions against terrorism, gangsters and drug menace in the border area.
ADGP law & order Arpit Shukla, commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh, inspector general Border Range Mohinsh Chawl, IG (Intelligence) Jatinder Aulakh, and senior superintendent of police (SSPs) of Amritsar-rural, Pathankot, Batala and Gurdaspur were among other senior police officials who attended the meeting.
According to a press release issued by Amritsar police commissionerate, the DGP asked the officials of the border areas to maintain public order and “no one should be allowed to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.”
A police official, who was part of the meeting, said, “the main agenda of the meeting was to review the security measures for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Deployment of troops and installation of special nakas ahead of the anniversary was discussed in detail.”
“The DGP also focused on curbing the menace of drugs, besides taking special measures to stop cross border smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs. Countering the threat of drones being used by Pakistani smugglers for the smuggling of contrabands was also discussed in detail in the meeting,” he said.
DGP Bhawra also cautioned people of the state to remain alert and immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, in public places, trains, buses or restaurants etc.
“People can inform the Police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers,” he added.
The DGP’s meeting comes a day after the special task force of Punjab police arrested four persons, including the supplier of the improvised explosive device used in the Ludhiana court blast, for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives, arms and ammunition through drones.
Operation Bluestar was conducted by the army in 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex.
Law suit seeking Shahi Idgah’s removal: Mathura court fixes July 20 as next date of hearing
Agra A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, filed by a disciple of Naga Baba last year, petitioner Gopal Baba, the petitioner's counsel said. The case (no. 658) was fixed for hearing on May 20 ( Friday) but lawyers abstained from work.
UP reports 123 new Covid cases, 152 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid-19 cases while 152 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. One death was reported from Chandauli, according to the data from the state health department on Saturday. Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 38, Ghaziabad 10, Lucknow 9, Banda 8 and Jhansi 7, according to the data. The state has reported a total of 20,78,519 cases and 23,518 deaths till now.
NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples
The National Centre for Disease Control, under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for diagnosis. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.
Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case. The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
