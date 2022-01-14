Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Drugs, liquor worth 23.8 cr seized after poll code came into force
chandigarh news

Punjab: Drugs, liquor worth 23.8 cr seized after poll code came into force

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab S Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 80,000 litres of liquor worth ₹24 lakh
After declaration of polls in Punjab, enforcement teams of the Election Commission on India (ECI) have seized psychotropic substances and liquor worth 23.8 crore.
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: After declaration of polls in Punjab, enforcement teams of the Election Commission on India (ECI) have seized psychotropic substances and liquor worth 23.8 crore.

Giving details on Thursday, chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab S Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 80,000 litres of liquor worth 24 lakh.

He said the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to 23.36 crore and 4 lakh unaccounted cash.

The CEO revealed that 1,028 sensitive areas have been identified and 1,131 persons have been identified, who are apprehended of creating disturbance. Raju said action against 362 persons has been initiated and remaining would also be booked.

Non-bailable warrants against 998 persons

Raju said non-bailable warrants have been issued against 998 persons after enforcement of model code of conduct in Punjab.

The ECI teams have removed 49,852 defacements of public properties and 16,900 on private properties.

As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said to date, 12,684 out of 297,140 licensed weapons had been deposited in the state, whereas 17 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

RELATED STORIES

Covid vaccination for poll staff

Raju said that 84% of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while, 49% staff is fully vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP