Punjab: Drugs, liquor worth 23.8 cr seized after poll code came into force

Chandigarh: After declaration of polls in Punjab, enforcement teams of the Election Commission on India (ECI) have seized psychotropic substances and liquor worth ₹23.8 crore.

Giving details on Thursday, chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab S Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 80,000 litres of liquor worth ₹24 lakh.

He said the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to ₹23.36 crore and ₹4 lakh unaccounted cash.

The CEO revealed that 1,028 sensitive areas have been identified and 1,131 persons have been identified, who are apprehended of creating disturbance. Raju said action against 362 persons has been initiated and remaining would also be booked.

Non-bailable warrants against 998 persons

Raju said non-bailable warrants have been issued against 998 persons after enforcement of model code of conduct in Punjab.

The ECI teams have removed 49,852 defacements of public properties and 16,900 on private properties.

As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said to date, 12,684 out of 297,140 licensed weapons had been deposited in the state, whereas 17 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

Covid vaccination for poll staff

Raju said that 84% of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while, 49% staff is fully vaccinated.