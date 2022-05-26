Punjab education department initiates inquiry after head teacher caught ‘stealing’ rice
The Punjab education department on Wednesday initiated an inquiry after a head teacher of a government school was allegedly caught stealing rice meant for students by locals in Jandiala town of Amritsar district.
Jandiala MLA and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the education department to probe the matter after a video clip of the incident went viral.
“After getting an order from the MLA, we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken as per the report of the inquiry,” district education officer Rajesh Sharma said.
In the purported video clip of the incident, believed to have occurred on Tuesday night, many people are seen surrounding Ashok Kumar, who is head-teacher of Government Elementary Self Made Smart School, Jandiala.
He is seen standing near his black sedan with a sack of 50-kg lying on the back seat of the car. People, in the video, are also seen asking questions about the sack to the head teacher. Kumar was waylaid by the people after he had allegedly come out of the school at around 8 pm.
The head teacher is heard saying in the video that he was carrying a sack of wheat to convert it to flour. However, people questioned the timing of the teacher entering and leaving the school and found that the sack was filled with rice. The teacher reportedly left the place leaving the grain sack.
Efforts made to contact the head teacher proved futile as his phone was unreachable.
-
Offence involving economic well-being of state cannot be quashed on basis of a compromise: High court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has reiterated that an offence involving financial and economic well-being of the state cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.
-
UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1
G smart prepaid meters at the consumers' households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development. “The Union power ministry has agreed to UPPCL's demand for installation of 4-G smart meters from July 1 and also replacement of existing meters based on outdated 2-G/3-G technology because of which meters often malfunction,” an official said.
-
Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. Salman Khan, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur. His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.
-
Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges
Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest. The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission. If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics