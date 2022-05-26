Punjab education department initiates inquiry after head teacher caught ‘stealing’ rice

The Punjab education department on Wednesday initiated an inquiry after a head teacher of a government school was allegedly caught stealing rice meant for students by locals in Jandiala town of Amritsar district.

Jandiala MLA and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the education department to probe the matter after a video clip of the incident went viral.

“After getting an order from the MLA, we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken as per the report of the inquiry,” district education officer Rajesh Sharma said.

In the purported video clip of the incident, believed to have occurred on Tuesday night, many people are seen surrounding Ashok Kumar, who is head-teacher of Government Elementary Self Made Smart School, Jandiala.

He is seen standing near his black sedan with a sack of 50-kg lying on the back seat of the car. People, in the video, are also seen asking questions about the sack to the head teacher. Kumar was waylaid by the people after he had allegedly come out of the school at around 8 pm.

The head teacher is heard saying in the video that he was carrying a sack of wheat to convert it to flour. However, people questioned the timing of the teacher entering and leaving the school and found that the sack was filled with rice. The teacher reportedly left the place leaving the grain sack.

Efforts made to contact the head teacher proved futile as his phone was unreachable.