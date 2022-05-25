Punjab education minister invites suggestions from school heads on educational reforms

Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the teaching community would play a significant role in revolutionising the education landscape.

He added that the teachers at government schools are chosen on merit, are all capable of making education more qualitative and can, with assistance from the teachers, work towards increasing the confidence level of students.

The minister’s remarks came as was presiding over the first meeting with the district education officers (Secondary and Elementary education), principals, head teachers and in-charges of the government schools.

Suggestions have been invited from all officers and school heads on educational reforms. Hayer encouraged due consultations with the other employees, students and their parents before the submissions.

The minister added that he had made regular visits to government schools in New Delhi and wished to implement some of the salient features into the state’s schooling system as well. He also appreciated the efforts being put in at the schools in Punjab and exhorted teachers to impartially record the baseline query of their students in order to ascertain their learning levels.

The department is expected to review the same data by forming special teams for taking the feedback.

Hayer also assured that teachers would no longer be asked to take up non-teaching work.

Notably, he had earlier invited suggestions from school heads on the education department website and lauded some of the positive feedback messages. He had added that all policy decisions would be made only after carefully going through the feedback. The last date for forwarding suggestions has been extended to May 31, 2022.

Earlier, the minister was welcomed by the director, public instructions (DPI, Secondary education), Kuljit Pal Singh.