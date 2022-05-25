Punjab education minister invites suggestions from school heads on educational reforms
Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the teaching community would play a significant role in revolutionising the education landscape.
He added that the teachers at government schools are chosen on merit, are all capable of making education more qualitative and can, with assistance from the teachers, work towards increasing the confidence level of students.
The minister’s remarks came as was presiding over the first meeting with the district education officers (Secondary and Elementary education), principals, head teachers and in-charges of the government schools.
Suggestions have been invited from all officers and school heads on educational reforms. Hayer encouraged due consultations with the other employees, students and their parents before the submissions.
The minister added that he had made regular visits to government schools in New Delhi and wished to implement some of the salient features into the state’s schooling system as well. He also appreciated the efforts being put in at the schools in Punjab and exhorted teachers to impartially record the baseline query of their students in order to ascertain their learning levels.
The department is expected to review the same data by forming special teams for taking the feedback.
Hayer also assured that teachers would no longer be asked to take up non-teaching work.
Notably, he had earlier invited suggestions from school heads on the education department website and lauded some of the positive feedback messages. He had added that all policy decisions would be made only after carefully going through the feedback. The last date for forwarding suggestions has been extended to May 31, 2022.
Earlier, the minister was welcomed by the director, public instructions (DPI, Secondary education), Kuljit Pal Singh.
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society. An independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect. However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief.
