Punjab elections: BJP leader Shekhawat calls on Capt for seat-sharing talks

The first formal meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the discussion of seat sharing for the assembly elections early next year took place on Tuesday with the BJP’s Punjab election in-charge and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat attending a lunch hosted by former chief minister at his Siswan farmhouse near Chandigarh.

No Punjab unit BJP leader accompanied Shekhawat as it was one-on-one meeting with Capt Amarinder.

The meeting lasted for an hour in which both the leaders are said to have discussed the joint strategy of the BJP with Capt Amarinder’s newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The Capt Amarinder camp, however, claimed that it was a personal meeting between the two leaders and no discussion on seat-sharing took place.

Capt Amarinder is likely to visit the national capital in the coming days to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda to give a final shape to the alliance.

According to Capt Amarinder’s aides, the former chief minister has already worked out a seat-sharing strategy in which his party will focus mainly on the rural areas.