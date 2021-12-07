Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: BJP leader Shekhawat calls on Capt for seat-sharing talks
Punjab elections: BJP leader Shekhawat calls on Capt for seat-sharing talks

Former Punjab CM is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to give a final shape to the alliance
BJP Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who recently launched the Punjab Lok Congress, holding seat-sharing talks in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

The first formal meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the discussion of seat sharing for the assembly elections early next year took place on Tuesday with the BJP’s Punjab election in-charge and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat attending a lunch hosted by former chief minister at his Siswan farmhouse near Chandigarh.

Also read: Kejriwal starts registering Punjab women for 1,000 transfer scheme

No Punjab unit BJP leader accompanied Shekhawat as it was one-on-one meeting with Capt Amarinder.

The meeting lasted for an hour in which both the leaders are said to have discussed the joint strategy of the BJP with Capt Amarinder’s newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The Capt Amarinder camp, however, claimed that it was a personal meeting between the two leaders and no discussion on seat-sharing took place.

Capt Amarinder is likely to visit the national capital in the coming days to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda to give a final shape to the alliance.

According to Capt Amarinder’s aides, the former chief minister has already worked out a seat-sharing strategy in which his party will focus mainly on the rural areas.

