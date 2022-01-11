Punjab elections: Congress sets up manifesto, campaign committees

The Congress on Tuesday constituted its manifesto and campaign committees for the February 14 Punjab assembly elections.

The manifesto committee that is headed by Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa as chairman will have Lok Sabha member Dr Amar Singh as convener and cabinet minister Manpreet Singh Badal as co-chairman, according to an official statement issued by All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal. The committee, which has been tasked with drafting the Congress manifesto, includes ministers OP Soni and Rana Gurjeet Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, Lt Gen JS Dhaliwal (retd), Rahul Ahuja, Alex P Sunil, Surinder Kumar Dawar, Hardayal Kamboj, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Jasleen Sethi, Ashok Choudhary, Amit Vij, KK Agarwal, Raman Subramanian, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra and Surjit Singh Swaich as members.

The campaign committee headed by former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar as chairman will have Lok Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu as convener and Amarpreet Singh Lally as co-chairman. Cabinet ministers Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Raj Kumar Verka, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh and former minister Sham Sunder Arora as members.

Other members include Rajinder Beri, Yoginder Pal Dhingra, Jugal Kishore Sharma, KK Bawa, Hardip Singh Kingra, Bishop Emmanuel Rahmat Masih, Navjot Dahiya, Jathedar Charan Singh, Davinder Singh Garcha, Gulam Hussain, Balbir Sidhu, Sandeep Sandhu, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Durlab Singh and Samrat Dhingra.

Both Bajwa and Jakhar were named chairmen of the panels last month.

The committees will have Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Legislature Party leader Charanjit Singh Channi, four state unit working presidents and AICC secretaries from Punjab and heads of all frontal organisations as permanent members.

The campaign committee will include all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party from Punjab as permanent members.