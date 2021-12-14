Punjab elections: Ex-SAD MLA, ex-IAS officer among 19 join BJP

Ludhiana: Former IAS officer SR Ladhar, who had set up the Kiri Kisan Sher-e-Punjab, merged his political outfit with the BJP in the presence of the party’s election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Other prominent party leaders, including Ladhar’s son Gautam Girish Ladhar, Dr Daljit Singh Sodhi, Amit Modgil, and Gurdial Singh Sodhi, also joined the party in the presence of state BJP president Ashwani Sharma and Punjab affairs in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Mohan Lal Banga, who had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and then gone on to join the Congress in 2019, also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Jasvir Singh, a member of the Pradesh Congress Workers Social Welfare and the party’s SC cell secretary, besides Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Harpal Singh Jalla joined the BJP.

Besides, singers Butta Mohammad, Hakam Bhakriwala and Malkit Singh Manga and social activists Rupinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda were among those who joined the party.

Former IPS officer Ashok Bath, organic farmer Paramjit Singh Khalsa and local Akali local leaders JR Chaichi, Sham Lal Masih, Subash Bath and Mahant Dangu Masih besides Ranjit Singh Khojewal, Amardeep Gujjarwal and Captain Swarn Singh also joined the BJP.