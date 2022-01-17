Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Ferozepur Rural candidate quits Aam Aadmi Party
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Ferozepur Rural candidate quits Aam Aadmi Party

Ashu Banger claims AAP leadership pressurised him to spend more on campaigning and alleges party’s Punjab leaders have no say
Aam Aadmi Party Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger announcing his decision to quit the AAP at a press conference on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByVishal Joshi

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ferozepur Rural constituency, Ashu Banger, on Monday announced his decision to quit the AAP.

Also read: AAP to announce Punjab CM candidate tomorrow, says party chief Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference in Ferozepur, Banger said he was being “humiliated and pressurised by the AAP leadership to spend more on electioneering.”

Banger, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, said he would consult his supporters on the next plan. “But I won’t contest on the AAP ticket,” he said.

Banger took objection to the AAP’s charge that the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukt Samaj Morcha is in league with Bharatiya Janata Party.

“This is a baseless and defamatory charge on the farmer leaders and Punjabis,” he said.

Like the BJP, he said, the AAP leadership was also trying to create a rift in the farmer leadership.

Banger said it was the AAP leadership that had first encouraged Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to contest the Punjab elections. “The party had even tried to make Rajewal the CM face but when the farmers got united as a political front, they were betrayed by the AAP,” he said.

Banger said the AAP is working as a company where Punjab volunteers have no say.

He charged state party affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha of issuing diktats and deciding without taking the Punjab leadership into confidence.

Chadha alleges conspiracy to hurt AAP

Responding to question during a press conference in Chandigarh, Chadha said that the party is gathering information about the development. He alleged that a senior Congress leader had called up Banger.

“There is a conspiracy to hurt the AAP and I’m told that a senior leader of the Congress had called up the Ferozepur candidate (Banger) and put pressure on him to quit the party. We will expose this entire conspiracy soon,” Chadha added.

