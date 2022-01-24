Punjab elections: Freeze Shiromani Akali Dal symbol, EC urged

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Socialist Party (India) vice-president Balwant Singh Khera has filed a forgery case against the SAD leadership, alleging they obtained recognition from EC by submitting a forged declaration
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with the party’s Sangrur candidate Winnerjit Singh Goldy on Monday. (HT Photo)
Socialist Party (India) vice-president Balwant Singh Khera, who has challenged the Shiromani Akali Dal’s recognition as a political party in court, has written to the Election Commission of India, to freeze its symbol of scale so as to render it ineligible to contest the February 20 assembly elections on the same, till the completion of the trial pending in a Hoshiarpur court.

Khera has filed a forgery case against the SAD’s top leadership, alleging that they obtained recognition from the ECI by submitting a forged declaration in which they claimed the party was secular, whereas they already have a separate constitution submitted with the Gurdwara Commission in which they claim they are a Panthic party.

Alleging that the SAD office-bearers had committed offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of Peoples Act, Khera demanded that party’s election symbol be frozen.

He mentioned that the trial court has issued summons to SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, incumbent president Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Daljeet Singh Cheema.

