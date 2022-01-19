Punjab elections: Malvika reaches out to quell dissidence in Moga

Battling anti-incumbency in Moga, Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar, who is the sister of actor Sonu Sood, on Wednesday managed to win over the Takhtupuras, an influential family and pillar of the district party unit.

Advocate Parampal Singh Takhtupura, who is also the chairman of the market committee of Nihal Singh Wala, and his father Jagroop Singh Takhtupura, a Zila Parishad member, along with 25 sarpanches announced the decision to support Malvika unconditionally in the February 20 assembly elections.

Parampal was one of strong contenders for the Congress ticket from Moga and the family had announced that they wouldn’t accept any candidate except a “traditional and old Congressman”.

Since their announcement, Malvika was trying to pacify the Takhtupura family. On Wednesday, she visited their house and succeeded in resolving the differences.

Parampal said, “We are traditional Congressmen and will do anything to help the party form the government. To form a government, MLAs are required to win their constituencies. Therefore, we will help Malvika win the Moga elections.”

On her part, Malvika said, “We are all part of the Congress family and I am very happy right now. Everyone has the right to claim the party ticket and I will support them if they get the ticket in future.”

Twenty-four councillors, including the senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor, have already extended support to Malvika.

Earlier, these councillors backed outgoing MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who went on to join the BJP last week after Malvika was given the Congress ticket.