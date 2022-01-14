Punjab elections: Mansa Congress MLA opposed to Moosewala’s candidature

Raising the banner of revolt against the Congress leadership, Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia on Friday said he would oppose the candidature of controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from his constituency.

Manshahia said the state leadership has sent feelers that the singer may be the party’s nominee from the semi-urban segment.

In 2017, Manshahia was elected on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket with over 20,000 votes. But in April 2019, he rebelled and joined the Congress under then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

“My family is a traditional supporter of the Congress and I am a better claimant for the seat. I have a long association with the veteran Congress leader and cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa. In the last elections, I contested on the AAP ticket but I managed to win with a huge margin due to support of the Congress,” he claimed.

The Congress list is expected later today and Moosewala’s name should be reconsidered, Manshahia said.

“The Congress will lose Mansa if an ‘outsider’ and political novice like Moosewala is selected. I have conveyed my feelings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through an email,” he said.

He said ever since Moosewala was inducted in the party about a month ago, the Congress workers are upset with him being projected as the projecting him as the candidate.

“Moosewala belongs to Sardulgarh segment and the party should honour sentiments of a seasoned person like me. He is even ridiculing the party by stating that he will contest as an Independent if the Congress declines his candidature,” Manshahia added.