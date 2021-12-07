Punjab elections: Postal ballots for voters above 80 years, disabled, Covid patients

With an aim to encourage maximum voter turnout in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed voters 80 years and older, persons with disability (more than 40%) and Covid-positive patients to cast their votes via postal ballots.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju, in a media briefing on Monday, said of the over 20 million electors in the state, over 5 million were aged over 80, while over 1,34,000 fell in the disabled category.

“We encourage voters with disability and those who are 80 years or older to cast their votes at polling stations. But ECI has also provided postal ballot facility in case their health doesn’t permit them to visit the station,” he said, adding that people with disability (PwD) can also avail of pick and drop facility to reach the polling booths.

Raju said special arrangements, including voting priority, were being made to encourage NRI voters, who had Indian passports. Around 1,50,000 volunteers from NSS, NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides had been engaged to facilitate electors, he added.

Also, to encourage third-gender voters to cast their votes, ECI has coined the slogan “Mahila, Purush Atte Transgender, Loktantar Vich Sab Barabar (female, male and transgender, all are equal in democracy)”.

The Punjab CEO also launched 30 mobile vans, equipped with LED and audio system, to create voter awareness.

A special summary revision campaign is already underway to enrol eligible voters in various categories, including service voters, PwD, transgender and young voters.

On the requirement of security forces during the elections, Raju said they had received a demand of 700 companies from the district heads, however, the final requirement will be sent after a review.

He shared that the state government had allocated a sufficient budget of ₹340 crore to conduct the elections.

Deputy election commissioner (DEC) Nitesh Kumar Vyas on Saturday had held a virtual meeting with all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs), police commissioners and senior superintendents of police to review the poll preparedness in the state.