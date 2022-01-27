Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Rahul pays obeisance at Golden Temple, Akal Takht
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Rahul pays obeisance at Golden Temple, Akal Takht

Was accompanied by Punjab Congress candidates, including CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit head Navjot Singh Sidhu, at the holiest Sikh shrine; will be addressing virtual rally from Jalandhar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flanked by Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday afternoon. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 02:06 PM IST
BySurjit Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by party candidates, including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit head Navjot Singh Sidhu, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before leaving for Jalandhar to address a virtual rally in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections.

Also read: Drugs case: Don’t arrest Majithia till Monday, Supreme Court tells Punjab govt

Running three hours behind schedule, Rahul was given a warm welcome by party candidates in Amritsar after he arrived from Delhi by air on Thursday afternoon. He posed for a group photo with the candidates soon after entering the Golden Temple and headed to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandar Sahib. He also prayed at the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Punjab Congress candidates posing with Rahul Gandhi at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
His rally will be telecast live on all social media platforms from Jalandhar, a party leader said. The state unit and its social media cell have made arrangements with two-way link in 22 districts for party workers and leaders to view his address. The Congress candidates have also made preparations for live telecast of the digital rally in their constituencies.

Rahul was earlier scheduled to launch the party’s campaign with a public meeting in Moga on January 3 and some party leaders, including cabinet ministers, had also visited the district to select the rally spot. However, the public meeting was later cancelled.

Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

