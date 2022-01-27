Punjab elections: Rahul pays obeisance at Golden Temple, Akal Takht

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by party candidates, including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit head Navjot Singh Sidhu, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before leaving for Jalandhar to address a virtual rally in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections.

Running three hours behind schedule, Rahul was given a warm welcome by party candidates in Amritsar after he arrived from Delhi by air on Thursday afternoon. He posed for a group photo with the candidates soon after entering the Golden Temple and headed to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandar Sahib. He also prayed at the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Punjab Congress candidates posing with Rahul Gandhi at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

His rally will be telecast live on all social media platforms from Jalandhar, a party leader said. The state unit and its social media cell have made arrangements with two-way link in 22 districts for party workers and leaders to view his address. The Congress candidates have also made preparations for live telecast of the digital rally in their constituencies.

Rahul was earlier scheduled to launch the party’s campaign with a public meeting in Moga on January 3 and some party leaders, including cabinet ministers, had also visited the district to select the rally spot. However, the public meeting was later cancelled.

