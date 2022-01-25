Punjab elections: Rahul to address virtual rally from Jalandhar on Jan 27

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress has announced its candidates for 86 of the 117 assembly seats in the state so far for the February 20 elections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Punjab on January 27 in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Rahul will be received by party candidates before he addresses the rally, which will be telecast live on all social media platforms, from Jalandhar, a party leader said. The state unit and its social media cell are making arrangements with two-way link in 22 districts for party workers and leaders to view his address.

The Congress candidates are also preparing for live telecast of the digital rally in their constituencies.

The party has announced its candidates for 86 of the 117 assembly seats in the state so far. The names of candidates for the remaining 31 seats, which have got delayed due to lack of consensus among the state leaders on half of them, are expected to be announced in a day or two.

Rahul was earlier scheduled to launch the party’s campaign with a public meeting in Moga on January 3 and some party leaders, including cabinet ministers, had also visited the district to select the rally spot. However, the public meeting was later cancelled.

