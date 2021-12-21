Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab elections: Rana Gurmit Sodhi quits Congress to join BJP

The four-time Guru Harsahai MLA and former minister, who is close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, was dropped from the cabinet after Channi took charge as chief minister in September
Former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi with BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a setback to the ruling Congress, senior Punjab leader and former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday with just weeks to go for the assembly elections in the state.

The four-time legislator joined the BJP in the presence of central ministers Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also the party’s Punjab election in-charge, and Som Prakash, and state affairs in-charge Dushyant Gautam at a press conference at the national headquarters of the party in Delhi.

Before joining the BJP, Sodhi shot off a letter to the Congress to resign from all posts and primary membership of the party with immediate effect. “I am deeply hurt by the bickering and infighting within the Punjab Congress. This is harming the party and causing serious problems for the state and the government. I feel suffocated and helpless in the present situation, especially when the party has put the state’s security and communal harmony at stake,” he wrote.

He said that rather than taking action to restore peace in Punjab, the senior Congress leadership was hell bent on destroying the border state for its personal gains. The former minister also wrote that he was handpicked by Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi to contest his first election in 1985. Known to be close to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Sodhi was a minister in his government. He was dropped from the cabinet by the new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Congress effected the change of guard in the state in September.

After his unceremonious replacement, Capt Amarinder Singh quit the Congress to float his separate political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and announced a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Sodhi is the first sitting MLA to quit the Congress since the two-time former chief minister’s exit from the party.

Shekhawat, while welcoming the Guru Harsahai MLA into the party, said his joining the BJP will help the party in its endeavour for a new Punjab. Sodhi said the BJP was needed to save Punjab from heading into a dangerous situation. “I was in the Congress for 40 years, starting from the Youth Congress. The party was known for secularism, but not any longer as they are playing divisive politics for votes,” the former international trap shooter said, hitting out at his former party.

Sodhi has won four consecutive elections from the Guru Harsahai assembly seat since 2002.

