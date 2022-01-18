Punjab elections: Randomisation of EVMs held in Ludhiana

In view of upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the first round of randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was held in the presence of district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and representatives of several political parties, at Bachat Bhawan, on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DC Varinder said polling booths have been set up in all the assembly constituencies of the district, where EVMs as well as voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines would be installed. He said EVMs and VVPAT machines equal to the number of polling booths were randomised, besides additional 20 percent CU, 20 percent BU, 20 percent VVPAT have been kept on reserve in case any machine malfunctions.

He said after Tuesday’s randomisation, the EVMs and VVPATs would be shifted by assistant returning officers (AROs) to the strong rooms in their respective constituencies. A presentation on EVM and VVPAT machines was also given to the representatives of political parties.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included assistant deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba, election tehsildar Anju Bala, besides several others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}