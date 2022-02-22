Punjab elections: Rural voters outdo urban ones in Mohali

Voters from villages and colonies under the Mohali Urban segment left behind those from sectors and phases by 16% when it comes to polling witnessed during the Punjab assembly elections on Sunday. A similar trend was seen in the Kharar segment, though urban voters fared better than rural voters in Dera Bassi.

Overall, Mohali district recorded 66.72% polling, according to updated figures released by the election commission on Monday. In 2017, the turnout had stood at 71.8%.

Of the 7.94 lakh registered voters in the district, 5.3 lakh turned up to seal the fate of 40 candidates in the fray from the three segments. The results will be declared on March 10.

Dera Bassi recorded the highest turnout of 69.25%, followed by Kharar with 66.17% and Mohali Urban lagging behind at 64.76%. In the 2017 assembly elections, all three segments had fared better, recording 76.06%, 72.93% and 66.39% polling, respectively.

District electoral officer and deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said there were apprehensions that the pandemic could lead to a big dip, but the turnout was better than expected.

Urban voters fare better in Dera Bassi

Meanwhile, rural voters have once again outdone urban voters in Mohali Urban segment. The turnout in rural belts stood at 73.61%, as compared to just 57.42% in urban areas. Even in 2017, only 60% electorate had voted in urban areas, while 69% rural voters had turned up at polling booths.

In Kharar, 70.63% rural voters exercised their franchise while only 59.77% voting was registered in urban areas. However, Dera Bassi bucked the trend with 71.46% polling in urban areas and 67.92% in rural areas.

District electoral officer Isha Kalia said the rural-urban gap is witnessed in every election. “It is unfortunate that the urban class, which is more educated, does not understand the importance of their vote,” she said.

Men outdo women across Mohali district

When it comes to the gender, men outdid women across the three segments. In Mohali Urban, the turnout of male voters stood at 65.92% as compared to 63.51% female voters.

The figures stood at 67.85% and 64.33%, respectively, in Kharar, and 70.62% and 67.75%, respectively, in Dera Bassi. Overall, 2.83 lakh men voted as compared to 2.46 lakh women.

However, the third gender fared pretty badly. Of 43 voters registered as third gender in the district, only eight (18.6%) turned up to vote. While six voted in Dera Bassi, two exercised their franchise in Kharar. Even as Mohali Urban had one of the only two transgenders contesting the elections in Punjab, none out of the 10 third-gender voters cast their ballot in the segment.

